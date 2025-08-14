NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare AI, a leading provider of innovative software solutions, is excited to announce its Back-to-School Sale, running from August 14 to September 14, 2025. Customers can enjoy up to 70% off on Tenorshare AI Bypass plans during this limited-time promotion.



Image caption: Tenorshare AI’s Back-to-School Sale: Up to 70% Off Subscriptions.

“We are grateful for the trust and support from our users around the world,” said a Tenorshare AI spokesperson. “This promotion is our way of giving back and helping more people experience the power of AI humanization.”

EXCITING PRIZES AWAIT

Get ready for Tenorshare AI’s Back-to-School Celebration packed with amazing rewards for our lucky participants! Here’s what you can win:

Up to 70% Off Discount: Customers can use the coupon code TSAI-BTS-70 at checkout to enjoy big savings instantly. $30 Amazon Gift Card: Treat yourself to anything you love from millions of products. $5 Amazon Gift Card: Perfect for a quick treat or adding to your next shopping spree. Tenorshare AI Bypass Monthly Unlimited (valued at $39.99): Seven lucky winners will receive free access to the full features of Tenorshare AI Bypass for one month.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Step 1. Grab Your Discount : Visit our campaign page and purchase any product to enjoy discounts of up to 70% instantly.

: Visit our and purchase any product to enjoy discounts of up to 70% instantly. Step 2. Follow and Retweet : Follow the official Tenorshare AI account on X (@TenorshareAI) and retweet the campaign post to earn a free entry into the prize draw.

: Follow the official Tenorshare AI account on X (@TenorshareAI) and retweet the campaign post to earn a free entry into the prize draw. Step 3. Claim Your Prize: If you are one of the lucky winners, Tenorshare AI will contact you via the official Twitter account in one week after the Back-to-School Sale ends.

OUR STAR PRODUCT: TENORSHARE AI BYPASS

Tenorshare AI Bypass offers a powerful and user-friendly way to create human-like, undetectable AI content. Key features include:

Truly Undetectable : Renders text undetectable by advanced AI detectors.

: Renders text undetectable by advanced AI detectors. High-Quality Rewriting : Produces polished, error-free results.

: Produces polished, error-free results. Plagiarism-Free Output : Ensures 100% original content.

: Ensures 100% original content. Built-in Free AI Detector : Verify detectability before publishing.

: Verify detectability before publishing. Fast & Easy : No technical expertise needed.

: No technical expertise needed. Multi-Language Support: Supports over 50 languages, including Spanish.

ABOUT TENORSHARE AI

As a pioneer in AI-driven solutions, Tenorshare AI is dedicated to delivering innovative tools that empower users in their work and personal lives. Don’t miss this Back-to-School Sale to enjoy significant discounts and the chance to win exciting prizes.

Learn more: https://ai.tenorshare.com/

X/Twitter: https://x.com/TenorshareAI

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TenorshareAI

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshareai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareAI

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tenorshareai/

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.