NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare AI, a leading provider of innovative software solutions, is excited to announce its Back-to-School Sale, running from August 14 to September 14, 2025. Customers can enjoy up to 70% off on Tenorshare AI Bypass plans during this limited-time promotion.
Image caption: Tenorshare AI’s Back-to-School Sale: Up to 70% Off Subscriptions.
“We are grateful for the trust and support from our users around the world,” said a Tenorshare AI spokesperson. “This promotion is our way of giving back and helping more people experience the power of AI humanization.”
EXCITING PRIZES AWAIT
Get ready for Tenorshare AI’s Back-to-School Celebration packed with amazing rewards for our lucky participants! Here’s what you can win:
- Up to 70% Off Discount: Customers can use the coupon code TSAI-BTS-70 at checkout to enjoy big savings instantly.
- $30 Amazon Gift Card: Treat yourself to anything you love from millions of products.
- $5 Amazon Gift Card: Perfect for a quick treat or adding to your next shopping spree.
- Tenorshare AI Bypass Monthly Unlimited (valued at $39.99): Seven lucky winners will receive free access to the full features of Tenorshare AI Bypass for one month.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
- Step 1. Grab Your Discount: Visit our campaign page and purchase any product to enjoy discounts of up to 70% instantly.
- Step 2. Follow and Retweet: Follow the official Tenorshare AI account on X (@TenorshareAI) and retweet the campaign post to earn a free entry into the prize draw.
- Step 3. Claim Your Prize: If you are one of the lucky winners, Tenorshare AI will contact you via the official Twitter account in one week after the Back-to-School Sale ends.
OUR STAR PRODUCT: TENORSHARE AI BYPASS
Tenorshare AI Bypass offers a powerful and user-friendly way to create human-like, undetectable AI content. Key features include:
- Truly Undetectable: Renders text undetectable by advanced AI detectors.
- High-Quality Rewriting: Produces polished, error-free results.
- Plagiarism-Free Output: Ensures 100% original content.
- Built-in Free AI Detector: Verify detectability before publishing.
- Fast & Easy: No technical expertise needed.
- Multi-Language Support: Supports over 50 languages, including Spanish.
ABOUT TENORSHARE AI
As a pioneer in AI-driven solutions, Tenorshare AI is dedicated to delivering innovative tools that empower users in their work and personal lives. Don’t miss this Back-to-School Sale to enjoy significant discounts and the chance to win exciting prizes.
News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.