NEW YORK, N.Y., May 11, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare, a prominent software company, has unveiled exclusive discounts as a tribute to its devoted customers for celebrating its 16th anniversary this year. Everyone can take advantage of these fantastic discounts during the 30-day anniversary celebration, which runs from May 10 to June 8, 2023.



Image Caption: Tenorshare 16th Anniversary Sale.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1L6zqwCg55U

There are three different activities that customers can participate in to win amazing prizes. Hurry out to join them!

Activity 1: Click the rope to light up

Ready for some good luck? Click the rope to start the lucky draw and blow out the birthday candle to make a wish. It’s your lucky day because 100% of participants will win a prize! Prizes range from a $200 Amazon gift card to 30% off your next purchase. Don’t miss your chance to win!

Activity 2: Save 30% off on Best Sellers

Click either Win or Mac products to receive a 30% discount on your purchase. In this part, you can choose from 4ukey, ReiBoot, UltData, and iCareFone series to avail of a 30% discount.

Activity 3: Win $200 by Birthday Memories Sharing

Want to win $200? Just follow Tenorshare on Twitter and Facebook, then share your previous birthday memories on social media with the hashtags #Tenorshare16thAnniversary and #Tenorshare for a chance to win $200.

Activity 4: Follow Tenorshare on YouTube to win $50

Follow Tenorshare Official on YouTube, watch the anniversary video, and share your blessings in the comments section for a chance to win $50.

When will you get the prize?

After the event, we will release a video on YouTube announcing the winner, chosen at random from the comments, who will receive a $50 Amazon gift card. We will also contact the winner via comment and the winner must reply with their email address within 7 days, otherwise the prize will be forfeited.

Important Notes:

Every IP address is eligible for two lucky draws per day.

Welcome to share the promotion page on Twitter or Facebook for an additional chance to win.

Discounts apply to all products except Phone Mirror (1 Month) and iAnyGo (1 Month). And the coupon code is only valid during the event.

Learn more now: https://www.tenorshare.com/sales-promotion.html

About Tenorshare:

Are you looking for reliable, professional software solutions for your mobile device or computer? Look no further than Tenorshare! With millions of satisfied users across Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms, Tenorshare has established itself as a leader in data transfer, system repair, data recovery, phone unlocking, and other utilities. And now, as Tenorshare celebrates 16 years of success, you can get in on the fun and win exciting prizes during Tenorshare’s 16th anniversary! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity!

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tenorshare_tech_tips

