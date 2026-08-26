NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To celebrate the arrival of Apple’s next-generation iOS 27 and iPhone 18, Tenorshare, a global leader in mobile management and AI-driven utility software, today announced its Exclusive iOS 27 & iPhone 18 Special Offers. Designed to help users seamlessly upgrade, repair, and optimize their devices, the global campaign features up to 25% off flagship software, limited-time BOGO bundles, and a massive giveaway with a free iPhone 18 and Amazon gift cards up for grabs.



Image caption: Tenorshare Launches iOS 27 and iPhone 18 Giveaway.

WIN BIG: WIN A FREE IPHONE 18 & AMAZON GIFT CARDS

To mark this double product milestone, Tenorshare is inviting tech enthusiasts worldwide to join its social media giveaway with multiple chances to win:

1.Grand Prize: 1x Brand-New iPhone 18

2. Amazon Gift card Prizes Pool:

$100 Amazon Gift Card (1 winner)

$50 Amazon Gift Card (2 winners)

$20 Amazon Gift Card (5 winners)

TO ENTER THE EVENT FOLLOW THESE STEPS :

Step1. Visit the [ Tenorshare iOS 27&iPhone 18 Giveaway ]

Step2. Follow any two Tenorshare social channels

Step3. Submit a valid email to enter the iPhone 18 and Amazon Gift card lucky giveaway.

Giveaway winners will be announced October 15, 2026. Afterward, you’ll need to respond within 7 business days to claim your prize.

EXCLUSIVE BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) BUNDLES FEATURING AI POWER

For maximum value, Tenorshare is introducing two special BOGO monthly promotions:

The Ultimate iOS Care Suite: Buy Tenorshare ReiBoot and get Tenorshare iCareFone FREE (Win & Mac) — total system repair and device management in one power pack.Bundle price lower than $24.95 per month,save $29.95. The Creative AI Bundle: Buy Tenorshare iCareFone and get Tenorshare PixPretty AI FREE (400 credits included) — unlock smooth iOS management paired with Tenorshare’s cutting-edge AI photo enhancer and editor.Bundle price lower than $29.95 per month,save $49.99.

The Tenorshare iOS 27 & iPhone 18 Special Offers are live starting today for a limited time. To claim your 25% discount, explore BOGO offers, or enter the iPhone 18 giveaway, please visit the official campaign page at https://www.tenorshare.com/ios-27-iphone-18-giveaway.html

UNLOCK THE ULTIMATE IOS 27 & IPHONE 18 TOOLKIT: UP TO 25% OFF SITEWIDE

Upgrading to a new OS or device often brings system glitches, data transfer headaches, or lockouts. Tenorshare is offering an exclusive 25% discount across monthly licenses (Windows & Mac) for its acclaimed iOS lineup, including:

Tenorshare ReiBoot: The #1 iOS system repair software to fix 150+ iOS/Android system issues like iPhone black screen,iPad won’t turn on or downgrade iOS 27 to iOS 26 effortlessly—no iTunes or data loss required. Tenorshare 4uKey: Safely bypass or unlock iPhone passwords, Apple IDs, and screen time locks in minutes. Tenorshare UltData for iOS: Industry-leading data recovery to retrieve lost photos, messages, and app data directly from devices or iCloud backups. Tenorshare iCareFone & iTransGo: Seamless cross-device data transfer between iPhone and Android/PC and one-click backup/restore solutions for new iPhone 18 owners without resetting.

ABOUT TENORSHARE

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a leading global software company that specializes in data recovery, system repair, device management, and privacy protection across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS platforms. With a portfolio that includes ReiBoot, iCareFone, 4uKey, UltData, and PixPretty, among others, Tenorshare has earned the trust of over 100 million users worldwide. The company is now embracing artificial intelligence, developing smart tools to enhance productivity and make complex tech problems simple and accessible.

For more information about the Exclusive iOS 27 and iPhone 18 Special Offers, visit Tenorshare’s official website at https://www.tenorshare.com/ or follow Tenorshare on Facebook, YouTube, and X.

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News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.