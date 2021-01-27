LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After two years of building and development, The Alliven Group, a leading New Jersey-based real estate firm, has moved into a striking, $14-million office tower at the edge of Lakewood. Known as The Nexus, the four-story building is 100-percent leased and 50-percent owner-occupied. The Alliven Group occupies the top floor.

A coordinated effort between John Saracco Architects, Nexgen Builders, and Susan Strauss Design, The Nexus is sleek, light-filled, and spacious, and the first office property in Lakewood with an above-ground garage. Shades of grey Trespa panels on the façade create a modern, geometric look, while the interiors are elegant and minimalist, with dark tile flooring and continuous windows for natural light on every level.

With a high-performance VAV system and light-blocking windows, the building is energy efficient, and includes a comprehensive security system.

“Building our new headquarters was a real team effort, and we’re thrilled with the results,” said Rachel Lasry, COO of The Alliven Group. “The Nexus gives us a lot of space to expand and room for growth.”

About The Alliven Group

The Alliven Group is a private equity real estate firm headquartered in New Jersey with a diverse portfolio of select income-producing properties including multifamily, healthcare facilities, and office buildings. With over three decades of experience, we are known for our keen sense of market trends and timing. Our team successfully identifies opportunities and creates equity through diligent acquisitions, thoughtful development, attentive management, and targeted value-added capital improvements.

