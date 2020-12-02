LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Alliven Group, a leading New Jersey-based real estate firm, has named Ari Rosenblum Vice President of Asset Management. Mr. Rosenblum will play a crucial role in strategy execution for joint venture partners and The Alliven Group’s investment portfolio of multifamily properties across the United States.

Prior to joining The Alliven Group, Mr. Rosenblum spent three years as Asset Manager at GMF Capital, a private equity and alternative investment platform and one of The Alliven Group’s joint venture partners. There he successfully analyzed and projected the performance of GMF’s multifamily, student housing and hospitality portfolios; created and implemented processes for tracking and reporting investment performance for stakeholders; and effectively scaled asset management and reporting operations to facilitate the company’s growth from approximately 40 assets and $335 million AUM to more than 90 assets and $1 billion AUM.

Mr. Rosenblum was also a senior auditor at the financial services department at Ernst & Young, where his clients included Fortune 500 companies. There he learned different business processes from both an accounting and strategic standpoint, and he now applies that level of diligence and focus on the running of investments and joint ventures in real estate.

“After working with Ari at GMF Capital, we are excited to have him at The Alliven Group full time,” said Mark Frankel, CEO of The Alliven Group. “His expertise, in-depth understanding of the real estate industry, and extensive knowledge of asset management will provide The Alliven Group’s strong management team with additional insight and expertise. He is a great addition, and we look forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Rosenblum takes a hands-on approach when reviewing the projected performance of each investment, ensuring the transparency of information and that expectations are being met.

“I’m excited to join such a sophisticated, growing company,” said Mr. Rosenblum. “I am looking forward to building strong relationships with joint venture partners as we achieve the investment strategy goals of each asset.”

About The Alliven Group

The Alliven Group is a private equity real estate firm headquartered in New Jersey with a diverse portfolio of select income-producing properties including multifamily, healthcare facilities, and office buildings. With over three decades of experience, we are known for our keen sense of market trends and timing. Our team successfully identifies opportunities and creates equity through diligent acquisitions, thoughtful development, attentive management, and targeted value-added capital improvements. Learn more: https://alliven.com/

