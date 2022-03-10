NEW YORK, N.Y., March 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare is proud to announce a new, advanced duplicate file deleting tool for Windows users – Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter. For a very long time, Windows users have been dealing with problems when it comes to wasting storage space, something that can be challenging to handle. The main focus for the Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter tool is to find and remove any duplicates with 100% accuracy. The app allows you to find and preview duplicates from your computer, but also external hard drives, USB, SD Cards, and many others.

You can easily free up disk space and boost performance while choosing the right search criteria according to your needs. You can easily organize your documents, videos, audio, and photos without any issues, while making sure there are no duplicates that waste any space on your computer. It’s all thanks to this great duplicate file finder Windows 10 app!

Plan and pricing

As an exclusive deal, Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter allows you to remove 15 files for free, so you can test it out for yourself and see how it works. The app is sold as a subscription service, and you can choose for how many months you want to buy it. A single month license costs $24.95, and a yearly license costs $39.95. If you want a lifetime license, it will cost you $49.95.

Each option has the same benefits, and it comes with free upgrades for the desired amount of time. There’s also a business option that only offers yearly plans, ranging from $55.95 for 5 PCs to $299.95 for unlimited PCs. This allows you to choose the desired option for the best duplicate file finder today.

How to use the Duplicate File Deleter?

The way you find and remove Duplicate Files in Windows with Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter is very simple and convenient, as you can see from the steps below.

First, you have to download and install the Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter app on your computer

Once that is done, you can set the scan mode and you can start scanning, you can choose what kind of files to ignore and if there’s any excluded path. For Duplicate files, you can choose the file types in the duplicate file finder.

After initiating the scan, you can preview the duplicates that were found on the desired drive, and you can check/uncheck if you want to remove any of them.

The Tenorshare Duplicate File Deleter is an ideal tool if you want to identify and remove duplicates quickly. It’s a reliable, professional and comprehensive duplicate file remover which is extremely accurate and very reliable. Give it a try right away, and you will be incredibly happy with the results and benefits!

For more information, visit https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/duplicate-file-deleter.html

