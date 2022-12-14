HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Actor Jason Dohring, best known for his role in “Veronica Mars,” joined Santa and his elves for the opening of L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Photo Caption: Actor Jason Dohring cuts the ribbon for the annual Winter Wonderland on Hollywood Blvd.

Dohring cut the ribbon and was joined by human rights activist Alberto Godinez; media executive, director and journalist Rolando Nichols; Hollywood Chamber of Commerce board member and chair of the Board of Trustees for the Hollywood Sign Jeff Zarrinnam; and the assistant chief and battalion chief of the West Bureau Los Angeles Fire Department.

Winter Wonderland has welcomed generations of children annually since 1983. That was when L. Ron Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas tree to the Hollywood community. And that tradition has continued ever since.

“It is a beautiful setting for families to come and take their picture with Santa,” said Zarrinnam. “It is perfect to have this right here on Hollywood Boulevard.”

In keeping with its iconic location at 6724 Hollywood Blvd., Winter Wonderland is designed as a Hollywood set with a 60-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s house, and a forest of evergreen trees.

Come for the entertainment, the complimentary cocoa and cookies, and gift bags for the children. And have pictures taken of the kids or the whole family with Santa and his elves.

Angelenos and those visiting from out of town are invited to come and enjoy the fun through December 25, Mon–Thursday 5–9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2–9 p.m.

And for more Christmas cheer, watch the Holiday Concert on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV 320 and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

