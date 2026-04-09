SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, will engage with members and industry partners across a series of key mortgage conferences and events nationwide throughout the second quarter.



Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative.

TMC representatives will attend and connect with lenders at the following gatherings:

April 16: Advocacy Committee meetings in Washington, D.C. (held in conjunction with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) National Advocacy Conference)

April 26: Texas Mortgage Bankers Association (TMBA) conference in Austin, Texas

April 27: HousingWire The Gathering in Austin, Texas

May 5: Great River MBA conference in Memphis, Tennessee

May 11: MeridianLink Live! in San Diego, California

May 14: TMC Executive Summit in The Hamptons, New York

May 17–19: MBA Secondary and Capital Markets Conference in New York

June 14: Ohio MBA conference in Columbus, Ohio

“Our goal is simple. We want to create more opportunities for lenders to engage with each other and with us throughout the year, not just at our two annual conferences,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “If you are a member, we encourage you to connect with us at these events. If you are not yet part of TMC, this is a great opportunity to meet our team and experience the value of a lender-driven network.”

In addition to its presence at these industry gatherings, TMC will co-host a series of invitation-only networking dinners and private events alongside key partners, including Brody Gapp LLP, Ocrolus and Polly. These smaller, relationship-driven settings reflect the organization’s lender-led model, providing a forum for mortgage professionals to exchange insights, address shared challenges and collaborate on strategies to improve operations, profitability and compliance.

TMC’s broader event participation is supported by a range of Preferred Partner members, including Byte Software, Land Gorilla, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, Vice Capital Markets and Cathedral CPAs and Advisors, who contribute to key experiences surrounding the Executive Summit and other industry gatherings. Together, these partnerships reflect TMC’s collaborative approach, where solution providers engage directly with lenders to address real-time business needs.

The organization recently attended Dark Matter Technologies’ conference in Ponte Vedra, Florida, further demonstrating its commitment to maintaining an active and visible presence across the mortgage ecosystem.

Through both large-scale industry events and more targeted, peer-driven engagements, TMC continues to create opportunities for lenders to connect, share knowledge and strengthen their businesses in an increasingly dynamic market.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Jodi Hall, president and CEO

The Mortgage Collaborative

TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative