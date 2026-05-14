SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, announced the formation of the Mortgage AI Council, a standing committee under TMC’s lender member board of directors. The council will give community banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers the governance frameworks, peer intelligence and collective voice needed to adopt artificial intelligence responsibly as the technology reshapes how lenders originate loans, assess risk and serve borrowers.



Image caption: TMC – The Mortgage Collaborative.

“The largest institutions have dedicated AI teams and resources that most community lenders simply cannot match,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “The Mortgage AI Council exists to change that equation. We are not here to observe the AI conversation in this industry. We are here to lead it.”

The council will be co-led by Amy Azorandia, chief compliance officer at Click n’ Close, and Erin Dee, chief operating officer at InterLinc Mortgage, who developed the council’s charter and governance structure in partnership with TMC leadership. The council’s work will focus on consolidating fragmented AI governance frameworks into a standard that lenders can implement, facilitating peer knowledge exchange, vetting AI vendors based on member-identified needs, and monitoring regulatory developments in fair lending, model explainability, and data privacy.

“Lenders are being asked to evaluate and implement AI solutions faster than any governance guardrails can keep up with,” said Dee. “This council gives members a structured way to do that work together, so no one is starting from scratch or making the same expensive mistakes alone.”

Inaugural programming will include virtual webinars, member roundtables and dedicated sessions at TMC conferences. The council will also publish an annual state of mortgage AI report, benchmarking adoption and governance maturity across the lender community. Participation is open to all TMC members in good standing at no additional cost.

“Asif Alam, CEO of ActiveComply, saw this need before most of us did, and TMC is exactly the place to bring it to life,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “That is what this network was built for, and the Mortgage AI Council is proof of it.”

Members interested in joining may contact TMC leadership for enrollment information.

For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com or contact TMC at TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com.

ABOUT THE MORTGAGE COLLABORATIVE

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Jodi Hall, CEO and President

The Mortgage Collaborative

TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative