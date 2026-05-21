SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network for mortgage lenders, announced a strategic partnership with TheZebra.com, the easiest way to compare and buy insurance, that will give TMC’s lender members a direct way to connect borrowers with home insurance options at the point of mortgage origination.



Image caption: TMC – The Mortgage Collaborative.

Under the agreement, lender members can refer borrowers to The Zebra’s platform to compare quotes from more than 110 carriers and purchase coverage before closing. Lenders receive compensation per qualified referral for actions borrowers are already completing as part of the homebuying process. The Zebra reports some borrowers have saved more than $150 a month on home insurance through its platform.

“Finding and securing the right homeowners insurance adds a layer of complexity in an already complex homebuying process,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “Partnering with The Zebra gives our lender members a meaningful way to support their borrowers through that moment with a trusted, transparent platform that makes it easier to compare options and move forward with confidence.”

“TMC has built a fantastic community of lenders and vendors solely focused on creating better outcomes for borrowers as they navigate one of the largest financial decisions of their lives,” said Fritz Merizon, strategic partnerships manager at The Zebra. “Partnering with them is a natural fit, and we’re excited to help lenders give borrowers peace of mind knowing their investment is well protected with the right coverage at the right price.”

Once a borrower is under contract, the process begins with a few questions about their needs and budget. They can then compare quotes across carriers or consult a licensed agent before selecting coverage. The Zebra delivers the declarations page directly and monitors for additional savings opportunities after purchase.

TMC lender members will have access to The Zebra’s platform beginning June 2. Lender members interested in the partnership can contact their member benefits advocate. Lenders interested in joining TMC may contact referrals@mtgcoop.com.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization that empowers mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education and advocacy. TMC fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation, ensuring its members succeed regardless of market conditions. For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com.

About The Zebra

TheZebra.com is the trusted partner for American insurance customers. People turn to The Zebra for easy-to-use services and tools and friendly, licensed advisors to get the insurance they need in a way that works for them. This ongoing relationship goes beyond a single transaction. For over 10 years, The Zebra has helped people across the country by providing guidance and solutions for their insurance needs. In today’s digital world, The Zebra’s customer-centered approach offers people the choices they want and simplicity they need.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Jodi Hall, president and CEO

The Mortgage Collaborative

TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com

- and/or -

The Zebra Media Contact:

Angie Lufrano

Caliber Corporate Advisers

thezebra@calibercorporate.com

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative