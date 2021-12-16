IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Acclaimed California labor, employment and immigration defense law firm CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) proudly announces it has been named one of the 2021 Top Workplaces by the Orange County Register for the 3rd consecutive year. The award rounds out a year of numerous accolades for CDF. The firm was also recently named the smallest one of only 28 US-based law firms to earn a place on Bloomberg Law’s inaugural “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Framework” list, was named a “Top-100 Social Impact Leader” by Law360, and CDF’s California Labor & Employment Law Blog was ranked #7 on the list of the ”Top 40 California Law Blogs & Websites” by Feedspot.

“Our employees are the basis of our continued success,” said Marie DiSante, CDF Founding Partner and Firm Managing Partner. “We are honored that their feedback recognizes our decades of commitment to providing our employees with a diverse and inclusive culture where they can thrive. These very characteristics shined as our teams across California, from the staff to our attorneys, worked together during the pandemic to navigate through uncharted waters. They are the true recipients of this award.”

The Orange County Register list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

Todd Wulffson, the Managing Partner of CDF’s Orange County Office, said that “One of our priorities in 2022 is the same one we have had for over 25 years – to foster a workplace that attracts and retains the best talent to provide the best client service possible for California employers. It has always been our attorneys and staff at CDF that make us great.”

About CDF Labor Law LLP

For over 25 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment and immigration law firms in California, defending employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California – in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. For more information, visit: www.CDFLaborLaw.com and find CDF on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more about how the firm protects California employers. For access to timely alerts on the latest California labor and employment law developments, sign-up for the firm’s blog by visiting: https://www.callaborlaw.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dorothy Rausa

949-622-1661

drausa@cdflaborlaw.com

News Source: CDF Labor Law LLP