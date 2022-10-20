DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a beautiful luncheon event at the Polo Club in Boca Raton on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. During the past seven decades, the nonprofit has grown from a small group of women supporting the pioneering work of Dr. George Papanicolaou to a dynamic organization with over 20,000 members, who fund research for all types of cancer at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Pap Corps’ 70th Anniversary Committee.

The event, hosted by Michael Williams of WPTV, will pay tribute to the organization’s impressive history and will honor two special guests, major donor Gerald Yass and Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

For more information visit https://www.thepapcorps.org/.

“The Pap Corps has made an incredible impact on the lives of countless people during these seven decades,” said Sally Berenzweig, CEO. “Without funding for cancer research, we wouldn’t have the groundbreaking, life-saving treatments that have allowed so many to make the journey from patient to survivor. As a community, we owe a tremendous gratitude to all The Pap Corps members who devoted their time and money to supporting the mission of a world without cancer.”

During the event, The Pap Corps will showcase many of these dedicated members in video collage and will honor the past presidents who shaped and guided the organization’s tremendous growth during the past 30 years.

“Thanks to our past presidents, incredible directors, and dedicated members, we have many triumphs to celebrate,” said Chair Susan Dinter. “And so many of the cherished memories we’ve created transcend the big check moments and go directly to the heart of our organization. The Pap Corps is special not only because of what we do, but who we are. The enduring friendships within the Corps have created a bond that makes our organization the force it is today. And that is something we are all very proud of!”

The Pap Corps is thankful for the many sponsors who are supporting this event including The Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation; Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami Health System; the Wrobel Family Foundation, L’Oréal Paris; Susan& Ed Dinter, Linda & Joel Moses, Judith Harold; the Wechsler Foundation; Sharon Goodhart Travel Agency; Alan Joyce of Raymond James; Heidi S. Schaeffer, M.D. Charitable Trust; GL Homes; PNC; Bauman Medical; Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa; Nothing Bundt Cakes; Searcy Law; Daszkal Bolton; AmFund; Hotwire Communications; Madeline Wolfson; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, and media sponsor Boca Magazine.

About The Pap Corps:

Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps, a 501(c)(3), has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016. The Pap Corps derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary ‘Pap’ test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of over 20,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, who raise funds to support research for all types of cancers.

News Source: The Pap Corps