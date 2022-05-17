DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — You can’t keep champions down! Rebounding from COVID-19, The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research (www.thepapcorps.org) came back full swing with their fundraising for the 2021/2022 fiscal year. At their May meeting, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit donated $3.5 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Almost 300 Pap Corps members, along with leaders from Sylvester, enjoyed a beautiful breakfast at Boca West, where the check was presented to Jayne Sylvester Malfitano on behalf of the center.



PHOTO CAPTION: Members from The Pap Corps and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“I am so proud of our amazing members,” declared Sally Berenzweig, CEO of The Pap Corps. “Your dedication and passion, especially during these past few years, has been such an inspiration.”

Jayne Sylvester Malfitano, whose parents endowed the center, spoke eloquently about the special partnership between The Pap Corps and Sylvester, and shared several of the numerous scientific advancements that have occurred thanks to research, including the rise of precision medicine, which is an approach to cancer treatment that is targeted at genetic markers in each person’s unique cancer.

Sylvester is the only NCI-Designated Cancer Center in South Florida, and The Pap Corps has donated over $110 million during the past 70 years to support cancer research. To celebrate these seven decades of giving, Robert Weinroth, Mayor of Palm Beach County presented a proclamation honoring the nonprofit’s service.

Other event highlights included recognizing top donors in multiple categories, honoring retiring chapter presidents and welcoming new chapter presidents.

“It is with such joy that we gather today to celebrate our members and honor the unique role our organization plays in advancing lifesaving cancer treatments,” said Susan Dinter, Pap Corps Chair of the Board. “We look forward to creating a world without cancer, but until we achieve that goal, The Pap Corps will be here!”

About The Pap Corps:

Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016. The Pap Corps derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary ‘Pap’ test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of over 20,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, who raise funds to support research for all types of cancers.

Learn more: https://www.thepapcorps.org/

