LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network is celebrating International Day of Happiness with an all-day marathon featuring “The Way to Happiness” – the common-sense moral code written by L. Ron Hubbard – and its positive impact across the globe.



The marathon event includes the two-hour The Way to Happiness book-on-film and features episodes of Voices for Humanity showcasing the movement in action.

See how Kim Bey reverses rising crime rates and despair, introducing The Way to Happiness to institutions and schools and through cultural events in Washington, D.C.

Learn how educator Miao-Hsiang is restoring traditional moral values with this book in Taiwan.

Join Rosalba Cordero as she reduces crime and recidivism by bringing The Way to Happiness to schools and prisons across Mexico.

Follow along as retired parliamentarian Carmelita Haynes uses The Way to Happiness to combat moral decay and uplift the people of Aruba.

Ride with Minister Tony Muhammad on the “Peace Rides” as he builds a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South-Central Los Angeles.

Written by L. Ron Hubbard, the 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness form the first moral code based entirely on common sense. It can be applied by people of any faith or belief.

“The Way to Happiness” holds a Guinness World Record as the single most translated non-religious book. Its 21 basic principles guide one to a better quality of life.

For the full schedule of programming, visit www.Scientology.tv/schedule.

