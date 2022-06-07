DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group team is honored and proud to have been a staple in the Delray Beach community since 1976. As their way of saying thanks and giving back, they spent their entire 45th Anniversary Year providing complimentary dental services to community members who otherwise wouldn’t be able to fit needed care into their lifestyle. Not only did they help to improve the lives of 45 community members and donate more than $107,000 in dental treatment, they also partnered with local non-profits and community organizations to help them achieve their goals.

“While I aspire to create a legacy for my family in our community, I’m hopeful that we’re creating the same for my team members, who are equally dedicated to our cause of service,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Being in business for 45 years not only means that you’re doing something right, it means that your community needs and values you, and there’s no better way to show our appreciation than by giving back in the best way that we know how: helping others to smile.”

In a continuing effort to align with their core values, “Why we C.L.I.C.,” the team of more than 40 team members provided life-changing donations and community outreach as their “thank you” for the community that has supported them since 1976. The core values include:

C: Create a “WOW” experience for ourselves and our patients

L: Lead with authenticity and integrity

I: Inspire each other to achieve remarkable results

C: Cultivate community by providing support and positive communication

To celebrate each core value, the team donated 45 smiles (needed dental treatments) to community members who were in desperate need of care; provided 45 community service hours to local organizations; donated 45 hours to aspiring dental professionals in an effort to better the field of dentistry and help others achieve their professional goals; and cultivated team relationships in the community by hosting 45 hours of social events, respectively.

The Group also teamed up with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund and Operation120 to provide life-changing dentistry to local veterans who don’t have dental coverage but who are in need of dental care.

The year-long event was held from June 2021 through May 2022. Overall, the team was able to provide a varying degree of dental services to community members in need. Everything was donated, including a routine cleaning for a patient who couldn’t afford it, to a smile makeover for a patient whose quality of life was minimal due to her inability to chew.

The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule an appointment.

