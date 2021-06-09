DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New research found that patients who have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. To help patients who suffer from OSA, Dr. Tiffany Dudley and the Spodak Dental Group team are offering complimentary consultations to offer education and treatment options.

“Treating patients who suffer from sleep apnea is one of the most important services we offer as dentists,” said Dr. Tiffany Dudley, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “With the additional short- and long-term complications associated with the COVID-19 virus, it’s even more pressing to help our patients and future patients manage their sleep apnea.”

The new report, based on more than 80,000 health records, suggests positive airflow pressure therapy can reduce a patient’s risk of infection.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a very common and potentially life-threatening medical disorder that occurs when the soft tissue in a person’s throat repeatedly collapses and blocks the airway during sleep. These partial reductions and complete pauses in breathing can last up to 30 seconds and can occur as many as 100 times per night, which lead to a lack of oxygen to a person’s organs.

Untreated OSA increases a person’s risk for high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, depression, memory loss and more. Both men and women of any age or body type can suffer from the condition.

Dr. Dudley is offering complimentary sleep apnea screenings and 30-minute virtual consultations for anyone who feels he or she might suffer from sleep apnea. Please visit http://www.sdgvirtual.com/ to schedule a consultation.

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

