DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Spodak Dental Group transitioned to a four-day work week in 2021 with a goal to take the very best care of each team member. After the turmoil of a 2020 year filled with the uncertainty, stress and additional regulations due to COVID-19, the family-owned company realized that there was a great opportunity to provide each team member with a flexible schedule that supports a greater work life balance.

“We focus on providing our patients with an amazing human experience in our office, so it made sense to dedicate similar focus to our valued team members,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Allowing our team members to work four days a week provides them with the additional support they need to live their best lives in and out of the office.”

Studies show that reducing the amount of days that an employee has to work not only increases productivity and engagement, but also reduces the amount of sick and personal days requested.

The Spodak Dental Group is proud to be a team member-focused company and offers each team member the benefits that matter most to them, whether that be a flexible work schedule with remote work options, 401(k) matching, paid continuing education courses, company-sponsored social events and team building retreats, and more.

The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists, and Anesthesiologists and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group