DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group has been awarded the No. 5 Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Sun Sentinel in the small business category. This is the sixth time that the Group has won the award.

The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Our team members are the heart of our organization,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Earning this honor not only shows that we are doing everything we can to provide for and care for our team, but also that our team is willing to go the extra mile to make our workplace award worthy. All of our efforts combined show that we are doing what we sought out to do, which is to improve the field of dentistry and create exceptional experiences and relationships for our team and our family of patients.”

More than 35,000 employees in South Florida were surveyed, and the top 126 companies were selected for the ﬁnal ranking of the Top Workplaces, in categories of small, medium and large businesses. Spodak Dental Group is ranked No. 5 of 76 small businesses, and is the only dental ofﬁce.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule an appointment.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group