TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is breaking ground this week on two brand new Phoenix-area theme parks, each with its own unique theme. Arctic Adventure is being built at Tempe Diablo Stadium, while Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale will be home to Rockin’ Christmas.



PHOTO CAPTION: World of Illumination is the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of colorful lights synchronized to music.

Both new attractions feature millions of RGB LED lights and are fully synchronized to popular holiday music, creating an unforgettable experience for people of all ages. Arctic Adventure, a polar-themed spectacular, showcases a 36-tall animated snowman named Sunny, while the musically themed Rockin’ Christmas boasts a 500-foot long tunnel that doubles as Santa’s magic portal. In addition to presenting the season’s most beloved Christmas characters, the shows also have a 3D component and a simulated snowfall.

World of Illumination’s new theme parks are uniquely COVID-friendly, as visitors can enjoy the shows from the safety and comfort of their cars. Online reservations are also required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.

“All of us at World of Illumination are so excited to be able to provide safe and much-needed family entertainment to our communities this holiday season,” said Yakir Urman, the company’s co-founder. “So buckle up, and get ready for the ride of your life, because we are here to make sure 2020 ends with positive memories.”

World of Illumination theme parks are open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays. Rockin’ Christmas in Glendale opens Nov. 6, 2020 and Arctic Adventure opens Nov. 10, 2020; both shows run through Jan. 3, 2021.

Ticket prices start at $29 per vehicle on weeknights and $39 per car on weekends and holidays, and will be available for purchase at http://www.worldofillumination.com. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Arizona Foundation.

For more information, visit http://www.worldofillumination.com/ or to schedule an interview, email info@brandedpros.com.

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Tempe, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Current theme park locations include Tempe and Glendale, Arizona and Marietta, Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

