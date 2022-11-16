PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.



PHOTO CAPTION: World of Illumination brings three new holiday light shows to the Valley of the Sun for the 2022 holiday season.

Visitors to three shows will experience a different show at each location: The all-new Enchanted Safari debuts in Glendale, Rockin’ Christmas comes to Phoenix and Candy Rush hits Tempe. Each show has unique elements never before seen and feature millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays.

“World of Illumination is thrilled to be adding a third location to the Valley of the Sun,” said CEO Yakir Urman. “As we expand into yet another venue, we also push the boundaries of what is technically and creatively possible to give our guests the most epic holiday experience imaginable.”

The Tempe and Phoenix shows run from November 16, 2022 to January 1, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, while the Glendale theme park opens November 23. Visitors enjoy the dancing LED lights — customizable to up to 16 million shades of color — and the towering-high structures, fanciful tunnels and other surprises all from the comfort of their cars.

Pricing starts at $39.99 per vehicle, so guests can bring as many people as they like through the experience at one low rate. All reservations must be made in advance online.

For tickets and more information, visit:

Glendale, AZ: https://www.worldofillumination.com/glendale-arizona

Tempe, AZ: https://www.worldofillumination.com/tempe-arizona

Phoenix, AZ: https://www.worldofillumination.com/north-phoenix-arizona

About World of Illumination:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to music. The industry leader in executing holiday light shows, World of Illumination has partnered with major stadiums and iconic parks to bring shows to such states as Arizona, Georgia, Missouri and Utah. Connect at @worldofillumination.

Learn more about each of the company’s holiday light shows: https://www.worldofillumination.com/

