MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.



Photo Caption: World of Illumination presents Reindeer Road, an all-new drive-through holiday light show.

Visitors to the event will experience Reindeer Road, the all-new theme billed as a merrily magical journey. As part of the mile-long attraction, guests will whiz through mountainous terrain and traverse glacial peaks on their way to Santa’s workshop. Also making an appearance are snowmen, reindeer and myriads of animated toys, along with visits from Santa himself and his crew of elves.

“World of Illumination is thrilled to be returning to Georgia,” said CEO Yakir Urman. “As we continue to grow and expand, we also push the boundaries of what is technically and creatively possible to give our guests the most epic holiday experience imaginable.”

The show at Six Flags White Water runs from November 16 to January 1, 2023. Visitors enjoy the dancing LED lights — customizable to up to 16 million shades of color — and the towering-high structures, fanciful tunnels and other surprises all from the comfort of their cars.

Pricing starts at $39.99 per vehicle, so guests can bring as many people as they like through the experience at one low rate. All reservations must be made in advance online.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.worldofillumination.com/marietta-georgia.

About World of Illumination:

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to music. The industry leader in executing holiday light shows, World of Illumination has partnered with major stadiums and iconic parks to bring shows to such states as Arizona, Georgia, Missouri and Utah. Connect at @worldofillumination.

Learn more about each of the company’s holiday light shows: https://www.worldofillumination.com/.

