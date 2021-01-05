MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Due to overwhelming response, World of Illumination’s Candy Rush drive-through light show is being extended through January 24, 2021. The remix edition is reimagined for the new year with brand new music. The event will continue to take place at Six Flags White Water in Marietta.

Candy Rush Remix features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of candy-themed displays synchronized to popular hits, including songs by Queen, Michael Jackson, the Weeknd and more. The mile-long drive-through light show also showcases a 500-foot-long super tunnel, unicorns, rainbows and lit-up sweet treats as far as the eye can see. The RGB LED lights featured throughout the show are customizable to up to 16 million shades of color.

World of Illumination’s new attraction is uniquely COVID-friendly, as visitors can enjoy the show from the safety and comfort of their cars. Online reservations are also required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.

“When our holiday light show continued to sell out in Georgia, we realized there was a huge demand for safe, family-friendly entertainment and decided to extend our season,” said World of Illumination co-founder Yakir Urman. “Candy Rush Remix is a brand new audio-visual experience ideal for people of all ages. It’s the perfect way to welcome 2021!”

World of Illumination’s Candy Rush is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Tickets are $49.95 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle and can be purchased at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com.

For more information, visit https://worldofillumination.com/candy-rush-remix/ or to schedule an interview, email info@brandedpros.com.

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to music. Current theme park locations include Tempe and Glendale, Arizona and Marietta, Georgia. Not affiliated with Six Flags White Water, which is not currently operating. Connect at @worldofillumination.

Media Contact:

Stacey Kole

Branded Pros

stacey@brandedpros.com

480.221.5818

News Source: World of Illumination