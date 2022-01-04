SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new Arizona company, JabberYak, is on a mission to engage people with common interests using their ice breakers products, including customized T-Shirts, event badges, name tags, and office name plates designed to ignite meaningful, face-to-face communication without relying on personal devices.

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting more than 40 million adults*. During the pandemic, about four in ten adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder. As things start to open post-pandemic, many people are experiencing even more anxiety when thinking about getting back into a social routine after isolating for so long. (*Citation: see link below.)

One area that is most concerning to people is the socialization that comes with returning to the office or events. Many professionals haven’t seen their coworkers in over a year and those that are new to the company will be meeting their peers in person for the first time. When you are in the office, you’re expected to connect with new people, and it can be difficult to navigate the flow of conversation.

JabberYak is founded by two Scottsdale-based women. Gail Levinthal is a former event planner who immigrated from South Africa in the 1990s, and Shideh Doerr is an entrepreneur and first generation Persian American. The two women developed JabberYak after seeing how difficult it was for those around them to connect with others, especially in large group settings such as corporate and singles events, holiday parties and even family reunions. While on a cruise with her family, Levinthal noticed how many people stopped to talk to her son because of the college shirt he was wearing. She saw that people were more willing to connect if they had a common interest.

The duo connected with serial entrepreneur and investor, Mack Baniameri and launched the JabberYak products in June 2021.

“The pandemic disrupted our lives in such a way that going back to a pre-covid routine can be intimidating,” said Gail Levinthal, co-founder and CEO of JabberYak. “It’s natural to feel anxious about the world opening up again, but with the right tools in place, the transition can be smooth and seamless. Knowing the interests of the people around you before the first word is even spoken can ease social anxiety and lead to more quality, meaningful conversations.”

JabberYak’s platform enables individuals to select their top seven personal interests that give insight into who they are. The selected interests then get printed on customized items that can be worn to work, meetings, events and displayed in the office. JabberYak products ultimately create a fun atmosphere, eases social interaction, build relationships, and improve the level of engagement with conference attendees, co-workers or customers.

JabberYak also offers an analytics dashboard to organizers prior to an event, providing valuable insight into who will be attending.

Learn more at: https://www.jabberyak.com

For more information, contact shideh@jabberyak.com

NAMI: https://www.nami.org/About-Mental-Illness/Mental-Health-Conditions/Anxiety-Disorders

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/ZOK6EZzSi40

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0104-s2p-JabberYak-shirts-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: JabberYak, is on a mission to engage people with common interests using their ice breakers products.

News Source: JabberYak