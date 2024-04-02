SAINT HILL, U.K., April 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Some 3,000 children, parents, and grandparents gathered at Saint Hill, the Church of Scientology estate in East Grinstead, for an enormously “egg-citing” Easter Egg Hunt. Families traveled from throughout Sussex, Surrey, and Kent for the fun-filled afternoon.



Photo caption: The race to fill up Easter baskets with candy Easter eggs at the annual Easter Extravaganza at Saint Hill, Scientology spiritual headquarters and L. Ron Hubbard’s home in the UK.

Greeting the children, the Easter Bunny was joined by popular children’s book, cartoon, and film characters, from ⁠Winnie the Pooh and Tigger to ⁠Paddington Bear, Peter Rabbit, Rocky and Marshall, the Paw Patrol, ⁠Queen Poppy, ⁠Pikachu, ⁠Super Mario Bros., ⁠Princess Peaches, ⁠Princess Belle, and Cinderella.

Divided into four groups by age, children raced to collect 35,000 eggs strewn across the Saint Hill grounds. Baskets were topped up on departure, so everyone left with treats to spare.

Throughout the afternoon, nonstop entertainment and family fun included fairground rides from Lenny the Land Train, a petting zoo, donkey rides, bouncy castles, a bungee trampoline, a slippery pole game, sack races, kite flying, face-painting, arts & crafts, and a play area for the little ones. Selfie stations throughout the park and an indoor photo booth helped capture memories of the day.

Peter Rabbit is a favorite of the younger children at the Easter Extravaganza at Saint Hill in the UK.

Visitors expressed their appreciation: “Thank you for making it so special for the kids,” said one family. Another noted that event staff made sure that older brothers and sisters didn’t prevent younger kids from collecting their share. Whenever this came up, they ran to set out more eggs so there were plenty for the little ones.

Event organizer Mathilde Jensen thanked the many volunteers and the families who traveled from near and far to make the Easter Extravaganza a great success. “You all helped make it such fun.”

Look for future community events hosted by Saint Hill at the Saint Hill UK website, or Eventbrite.

Saint Hill is the legendary home of L. Ron Hubbard in the UK. It is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network. The original series provides unprecedented access to the facilities and behind-the-scenes operation of the Church of Scientology in keeping with the words of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige on launching the network in 2018, that programming would show viewers “who we are, what Scientology is, and what Scientology can do.”

For more information, visit the Scientology website or the nearest Church of Scientology.

