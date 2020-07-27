HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., July 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While some bugs are just annoying, ticks carry a variety of diseases that can pose serious risks to people and pets, says Giroud Tree and Lawn. Fortunately, there are many actions homeowners can take to protect the property from these dangerous insects and the illnesses they can carry. It all starts with knowing where ticks love to hang out in the yard.



PHOTO CAPTION: Tick Control spray performed by a Giroud technician.

Where ticks love to hide:

The best way to control ticks is to target their habitats and make the yard a place where they don’t want to hang out. They love dark, shady spots. Oftentimes, we think of ticks jumping down from above. But they also hang out in high grasses, underbrush, and weedy areas.

How Homeowners Can Control Ticks on the Property:

Clean Up the Yard: Ticks are shade lovers and can’t survive in the sun! Cleaning up overgrown vegetation will give ticks fewer places to hang out. Additionally, pruning tree branches and shrubs around the lawn edge will let in more sunlight.

Mow the lawn regularly: Keeping the grass tidy will prevent ticks from traveling across tall grass. Mowing on schedule will also prevent clumps of grass, which ticks love to hide in.

Choose plants that deter ticks: Ticks are deterred by mint, lavender, rosemary, marigolds and citronella grass. An added bonus is that mosquitoes and fleas also hate these strong-smelling plants, so start planting!

Keep Deer Off the Property: Deer are the primary carrier of ticks through the yard. Use Deer Repellent treatments to deter deer from feeding on valuable plants and carrying ticks into the yard. Go a step further and check the landscape to identify and remove plants that are attracting deer to the yard.

Tick Control Treatments: Many companies offer both 100% organic and traditional chemical based treatments to control ticks. Choose a reputable company with the proper certifications to assess the property for tick “Hot Spots.” They will suggest a treatment plan to attack ticks where they gather.

Keep ticks from biting people and pest with these tips:

Wear light and neutral colored clothing: Insects are attracted to things that mimic nature like the colors in flowers, foliage or animals. Plus, tiny ticks are easier to spot on a white shirt than a dark article of clothing.

Cover up: Wear lightweight clothing, long sleeves, long pants, and socks. Tuck pants into socks when walking through high grasses or underbrush. Always wear a hat and pull back loose hair that hitch-hiking insects can latch on to.

Use Repellents: Of course, DEET is the go-to chemical repellent. But there are natural alternatives. Often sold in health food stores, non-toxic, botanical repellents should be reapplied about every thirty minutes to remain effective. Repellents containing soybean oil protect for about ninety minutes—comparable to DEET.

Always perform a full body tick check after being outside. It’s important to note that ticks are everyone outside, even in the backyard. When it comes to these insects and the diseases they transmit, quick removal is vital! Be sure to do a full check on the kids and pets, too.

For more information, visit https://www.giroudtree.com/blog/where-ticks-hide-in-your-yard/

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area.

For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

