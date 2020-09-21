HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Adult Spotted Lanternfly are swarming area trees in a record-breaking year for the invasive insect. Not only do Spotted Lanternfly pose a risk to the health of trees and plants, they also cause some really gross problems for homeowners.



PHOTO CAPTION: Giroud Tree and Lawn recommends 1-2 sprays to combat Spotted Lanternfly September-November.

As the bugs feed on trees, they drip sour-smelling, sticky excrement called “honeydew.” It coats everything underneath where the insects are feeding. The tacky honeydew is difficult to remove from hardscapes, decks, cars, and other valuable objects on the property.

What’s even worse is that the tantalizing honeydew, along with the black, sooty mold that grows from it, attracts stinging wasps. Wasps will swarm a property, and that’s especially a problem if there are children playing in the yard.

Treatments Need to be Carefully Timed

Spotted Lanternfly has only been in the US since 2014, but the insect has multiplied rapidly. To determine the best way to control this new invasive pest, researchers at Penn State and the PA Department of Agriculture recommend a control program that targets the pest during the Adult stage. This stage occurs between July and November.

The Adult stage is when Spotted Lanternfly is most vulnerable to treatment. By September through November, the Adults can be found everywhere on the host trees. 1-2 sprays are needed on the trunk, limbs and foliage. This spray kills the insect on contact and the residual kills any Spotted Lanternfly that walk over or feed on the tree for up to 30 days.

Like many Tree companies battling Spotted Lanternfly, Giroud Tree and Lawn is seeing a very high interest in the control program this year.

“We’re confident that these treatments will do the job,” says Rodney Stahl, Jr, Giroud’s Plant Healthcare Manager. “The problem is that our schedule is filling up. Homeowners, who want to have their trees treated, need to get on a program now before it’s too late.”

Call an ISA Certified Arborist to evaluate the property for treating valuable trees and plants when the Spotted Lanternfly Adults emerge.

For more information, visit https://www.giroudtree.com/spotted-lanternfly/

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health.

The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area.

For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

