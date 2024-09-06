AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP has secured its first corporate partner, Andromeda. Andromeda is a Division of the Perseus Operating Group, of Constellation Software, Inc. (TSX: CSU; “Constellation”). Constellation is a long-term investor and operator of over a thousand software companies in multiple vertical markets with a cumulative investment of over $10 billion. Andromeda builds, acquires, and invests in financial software companies that provide mission-critical solutions for the mortgage industry.



Image caption: TMC Emerging Tech Fund.

“We are excited to partner with The Mortgage Collaborative through their Emerging Technology Fund,” said Bonnie Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer at Andromeda. “TMC’s deep industry expertise and focus on innovation perfectly aligns with our own commitment to supporting growth in the mortgage technology sector. Together, we can identify and invest in promising companies that are shaping the future of lending.”

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Andromeda to our program. In addition to strengthening our investment capacity, we look forward to closely collaborating with their team and benefitting from their considerable industry experience to help us make smart, strategic investments,” commented Sandy Selman, General Partner of the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP.

About TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP

TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the “Fund”) is a specialist fintech fund explicitly focused on the mortgage industry and immediately adjacent verticals. Its Limited Partners consist of some of the most technology-forward lender members of TMC and help the Fund understand where the industry is headed, what will work, what won’t and why. The Fund continues to look for investments in exciting companies that will have the most profound impact on this multi-trillion-dollar industry. For more information, please reach out to info@tmctechfund.com.

About Andromeda

Andromeda is a global investment firm specializing in acquiring and investing in mission-critical software companies. It partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to scale businesses that serve essential needs across a wide range of industries. Andromeda’s long-term approach empowers management teams to drive sustainable growth and achieve enduring success. In the mortgage industry, our businesses include Optimal Blue, Dark Matter Technologies, Constellation Mortgage Solutions, Axacore and ReverseVision. Together, our business units work tirelessly to empower lenders on the front lines with innovative solutions designed to lower origination costs in a regulatory-compliant manner. For more information, visit https://www.csiandromeda.com

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven* organization dedicated to empowering mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. Our goal is to support the success of our members by fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation. For more information, visit: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/

