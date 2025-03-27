SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) has once again demonstrated the power of its network by swiftly assisting lenders to resolve a critical VA lending issue that had stalled loan processing nationwide. Through rapid collaboration, direct engagement with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the persistence of key TMC members, impacted lenders regained their VA underwriting and insurance authority in just one week—ensuring veterans could move forward with their home purchases.



Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative Network at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX during the March Live Large, Think Big! TMC Conference.

On March 13, Max Leaman, CEO of LoanPeople, informed TMC Member Benefits Advocate Sarah Wood that a transition to the VA’s new PPM system had inadvertently stripped multiple lenders of their automatic authority and SAR designations. The widespread issue threatened to delay thousands of veteran home purchases, including three loans at immediate risk.

Despite repeated attempts by lenders to resolve the matter, progress had stalled.

“Our VA underwriting authority was unexpectedly revoked due to a systems issue,” said Leaman. “After two weeks and 30+ hours of calls with no resolution, I reached out to Sarah at TMC. She quickly connected us with key TMC members and brought in TMC Director of Membership Growth, Toni Bramley, and their work had us reinstated within 48 hours. This is exactly why TMC exists—when a member faces a challenge, the network mobilizes to find a solution and gets it done.”

Wood immediately engaged TMC’s member network, bringing in experienced VA lenders to strategize solutions. Industry leaders including Khash Sagahafi and Michelle Massucci (Liberty Home Mortgage Corporation), Kim Mason (Atlantic Bay Mortgage Corporation), and Teresa Rose (Western Ohio Mortgage Corp) provided critical guidance, shared contacts, and helped troubleshoot interim solutions to keep loans moving while compliance issues were addressed.

Support continued at TMC’s Live Large, Think Big! conference in Dallas (March 16-18), where Wood and Bramley worked behind the scenes, leveraging direct VA connections and coordinating efforts. By March 20, their persistence paid off—lenders had their VA automatic authority and SAR designations reinstated.

“TMC’s network is built on collaboration,” said Sarah Wood. “When a lender faces a challenge, no one hesitates to step in. It’s not just about fixing an issue—it’s about ensuring real people get into their homes. This was a true team effort, and I’m incredibly proud of the dedication that made it happen.”

TMC CEO and President Jodi Hall echoed this sentiment, saying “Sarah and Toni were relentless. Their dedication is a testament to how greater impact is achieved together and how our accountability to our members’ success drives everything we do.”

“This is a relationship-driven network, and that’s how you get things done,” added Toni Bramley.

