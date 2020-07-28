ATLANTA, Ga., July 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, has added game-changing real estate market intelligence, collaboration and analytics tools from MobilityRE to its flagship SurefireCRM.



“Mortgage lenders and real estate agents who forge mutually productive relationships deliver a better homebuying experience, which in turn instills consumer loyalty and feeds growth through word-of-mouth and social sharing,” said Top of Mind EVP of Strategic Partnerships Jonas Kruckeberg. “Top of Mind’s integration with MobilityRE is among our most exciting, because it gives loan officers the market intelligence they need to seek out highly productive referral relationships — which SurefireCRM then makes easy with built-in solutions for referral partner co-branding.”

SurefireCRM provides access to the most extensive property listing coverage of any CRM, allowing lenders to generate Realtor-co-branded websites for individual properties using data and images pulled straight from a listing. As these Single Property Sites collect leads, SurefireCRM automatically goes to work nurturing those leads with co-branded, multi-channel marketing campaigns.

“In today’s mortgage market, everyone is using a mobile device to search for a home. With MobilityRE, Realtors can provide a top-quality, mobile-optimized home search experience in a branded app that insulates borrowers from opportunistic competitors,” said MobilityRE CEO and Founder Ben Teerlink. “Mortgage originators can then use data insights from our Mortgage Market Intelligence to identify the most productive agents and bring them into SurefireCRM to start building mutually beneficial relationships. Loan officers who follow this approach are seeing tremendous success and really growing their production volumes.”

With MobilityRE’s Mortgage Market Intelligence (MMI), SurefireCRM customers can assess current marketplace productivity and act on competitive intelligence to build the networks that best support their marketing strategies. For instance, lenders can identify which real estate agents are closing the most loans of a given type within a given geographical area. Lenders can even track agent activity in real time, receiving alerts as Realtors post new listings.

MobilityRE first made a name for itself with its white-labeled home search app. Designed for Realtors and lenders to share with their clientele, the app pulls property information directly from MLS databases, ensuring data accuracy for a superior consumer experience. When new listings hit the market that meet the prospective homebuyer’s criteria and credit capacity, MobilityRE automatically alerts Realtors and loan officers so they can proactively schedule home viewings and prepare pre-approval letters.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About MobilityRE:

MobilityRE is a rapidly growing technology company whose all-in-one mobile real estate technology solution™ is used by thousands of real estate professionals at leading U.S. and Canadian brokerages, including Prudential, Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, Century 21 and RE/MAX. With MobilityRE, brokers and agents can give homebuyers a branded mobile app that makes it easy to search or view any property on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). Visit https://mobilityre.com to learn more.

Twitter: @mortgagecrm @MobilityRE #homesearch #mortgagemarketing

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1230s2p-topofmind-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Top of Mind Networks