NEW YORK, N.Y., May 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Explore far-off regions and catch rare Pokémon without touching your phone and moving? It’s now possible thanks to Tenorshare’s breakthrough in location spoofing and auto-catching. Tenorshare iAnyGo Auto-Catch latest update brings the advanced Go Plus Auto Catch function, offering an all-new way of cheating in Pokémon Go, which makes teleporting Pokémon effortless, no walking, no screen, just smart play.



[UPDATED] TENORSHARE IANYGO LAUNCHES ALL-NEW 2025 POKÉMON GO SPOOFING SOLUTION WITH GO PLUS INTEGRATION: IANYGO AUTO-CATCH

Tenroshare iAnyGo is the top Pokémon Go spoofer and auto catcher in 2025, and their new function, iAnyGo Auto-Catch, is designed to fully support Pokémon GO Plus function through software, by integrating into the ‘Game Mode’ part of iAnyGo, reduces manual input and boosts efficiency, letting players automatically catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops without Open iPhone or Android, ideal for when you are at work or don’t have free time to attend Pokémon Go events. Especially useful during events like Community Day or GO Fest.

WHY TENORSHARE IANYGO IS THE BEST POKÉMON GO SPOOFER?

Anti-ban system and cooldown timer features work alongside device encryption and APP cloaking. Advanced Bluetooth fake GPS is the latest spoofing technology, providing the safest flying experience without getting banned! Works with Pokémon Go Plus, automatic catch and spin PokeStop, even if you are at work, you can participate in the event through the original Game. Free Pokémon Go Joystick and Shiny Pokémon remainder let players navigate the in-game world powerfully. Supported both iOS 18/17 and Android 15/14 APP versions for Pokémon Go, making it a top choice.

HOW TO SPOOF POKÉMON GO WITHOUT GETTING BANNED?

Step 1: Download and install Tenorshare iAnyGo on your Mac or Windows.

Step 2: Connect Your Phone and Select ‘Game Mode,’ which can bypass ‘Error 12’ in Pokémon Go and keep you cheating Pokémon Go safely.

Step 3: Click the Auto-Catch button, start auto-catching Pokémon, and spinning PokéStops easily.

3 TIPS TO CHEAT IN POKÉMON GO SAFELY IN 2025

Use trusted fake GPS tools like iAnyGo with an anti-ban function to do Pokémon GO cheats in the Game. Adhere to the Cooldown Timer game time, teleport in Pokémon Go naturally, whether it’s night, bad weather. Stick to one game account. Using multiple accounts to cheat game will increase your risk of being banned.

ABOUT TENORSHARE

Tenorshare values innovation, creativity, and customer satisfaction. As part of Tenorshare, iAnyGo AutoCatch is the ultimate Pokémon GO auto catcher and spoofer, blending automatic capture with a spoofer, letting you enjoy more fun without walking, freeing your hands while still helping you dominate the gym and supply map. No manual clicking, no looking at the phone, just pure Pokémon GO fun.

