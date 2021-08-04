ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Celebrating key milestones of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a nonprofit organization that aims to end poverty through entrepreneurship for minority women worldwide, Truist Bank is supporting recent graduates of the academy’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, ThinkZILLA Consulting Group announced today. The program graduates explored 13 weeks of business development, creating viable business models, marketing strategies, doing business with the federal government and more over the past three months.

Registration for the women-only event, to be hosted Aug. 16, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. Eastern at Newbirth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, is now open. With a theme of “The Gathering of the Queens: Empowering and Equipping Women Entrepreneurs,” the special event features program founder and award-winning entrepreneur Dr. Velma Trayham, author and business leader Pastor Karri Turner, and Vice President and Area Lead of Truist Bank, Erin Floyd.

Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/economic-empowerment-seminar-women-only-tickets-157748968411

“The Millionaire Mastermind Academy has a mission to serve more than 1 million women by 2025 through empowered entrepreneurship. This would not be possible without the support of women across the globe and partnerships such as Truist Bank, Country Financial, Arizona State University, American Landmark and Fiji Water,” Dr. Trayham said. “Entrepreneurship and sustainable small businesses are the solution to reducing economic disparities and gender inequalities.”

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is designed to provide business development and mentorship to Black and minority women entrepreneurs to overcome the challenges of economic instability. It educates women across the country while supporting the growth of their small businesses, combating the threat of poverty and gender-based income inequalities, and improving local economies.

“At Truist, our environmental, social and corporate governance contributions are more than a responsibility—they’re an opportunity to fulfill our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. By doing our part as corporate citizens to help build a better quality of life for the communities in which we live and work, we hope to inspire others to do the same and create a ripple effect of meaningful change,” VP Area Leader Erin Floyd said. “Our communities are our best investment. That’s why we’re committed to our work through the Community Reinvestment Act. From funding programs that support LMI individuals and communities to building the capacity of charitable and nonprofit organizations, we’re improving lives across the country.”

According to the London Business School’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, entrepreneurship creates jobs and new products, advances technology, and increases prospects for those who start, grow, work for, or invest in new ventures. To that end, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy has mentored more than 5,000 women, provided seed funding for new and diverse business ventures, and serves as one of the fastest-growing nonprofit organizations in the country.

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have mentored more than 5,000 women through our programs. For more information visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.

