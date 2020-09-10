LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has placed 31st among Utah’s Fast 50, a list of the state’s 50 fastest-growing businesses as determined by Utah Business magazine.

“Our growth is a testament to the sound solutions we deliver and the value we create for mortgage lenders and borrowers, as well as to our team’s ability to deliver consistent results,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “We are proud to be listed among some of Utah’s best companies, and we look forward to continuing to support our state’s economy together.”

Utah Business ranks the state’s Fast 50 companies based on five-year revenue growth. For a complete list of Utah Business’ 2020 Fast 50, visit https://www.utahbusiness.com/these-are-utahs-fastest-growing-companies/.

The SimpleNexus digital mortgage app is the most used of its kind, adopted by 15 of the nation’s top 25 retail lenders and more than 250 enterprise lenders in total. Since its founding in 2014, SimpleNexus has connected 26,000 loan originator users with 2.8 million borrowers and 113,000 Realtor partners. The company has facilitated the closings of 1.8 million mortgage loans totaling more than $460 billion in volume.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go. Learn more: https://simplenexus.com/.

About Utah Business:

Utah Business is the leading magazine for executives and entrepreneurs in Utah. Founded in 1986, the publication compiles stories of time-tested business leaders and entrepreneurial endeavours to provide a manual for redefining business in Utah. For more information, visit https://www.utahbusiness.com/.

