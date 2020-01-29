AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Velocity Credit Union, a fixture of the Austin financial scene since 1947, has begun site preparation for its new branch office in downtown Austin. To be located on the southeast corner of 12th and Sabine Streets, the new facility is being built immediately across Sabine Street and just to the east of Velocity’s current downtown location (610 E. 11th Street). The credit union’s headquarters have been at this location for many years. Construction for the new branch is imminent and it is scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2020. Once the facility is completed, the old headquarters site will be used for new development.



“We want to assure our members that, in spite of the hardhats, demolition and construction crews they might see, our current downtown office, ATMs and drive-through teller lanes remain fully operational,” said Debbie Mitchell, Velocity’s president and CEO.

“Velocity has operated from our east 12th Street location since 1961 and we remain committed to our downtown members and business relationships. The credit union looks forward to being a vital part of, and partner to those leading, the re-development of the Waller Creek area, the medical center and the evolving residential and entertainment community. This area has been our home for almost 60 years and Velocity Credit Union will continue to serve downtown Austin for many more years to come.”

The new branch was designed by Mente Sowell Architects of Austin and will be constructed by Austin Canyon Corporation. At just over 5,000 square feet, the branch will feature a full service lobby, safe deposit box services, and four drive-thru lanes equipped with state-of-the-art Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). The branch will employ a staff of 8-10, who can handle all member service needs including teller transactions, opening new accounts, wealth management services and loan services.

More information: https://www.velocitycu.com/

About Velocity:

Velocity Credit Union is one of the largest Austin-area credit unions with branches located in Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park. Chartered in 1947, the institution serves a five-county area, and enjoys a broad and diverse community membership. The credit union employs more than 200 people in the area, has assets of approximately $856 million and serves more than 84,000 members. To learn more about Velocity Credit Union’s products and services, visit https://www.velocitycu.com/.

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0129s2p-velocity-render-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Velocity Downtown Branch Rendering.

News Source: Velocity Credit Union