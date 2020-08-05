AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Velocity Credit Union credit card holders can now access their FICO® Scores at no charge through monthly statements and online banking. FICO® Scores will be refreshed on a quarterly basis and checking them will not affect credit ratings.



FICO® Scores are widely used by lenders in evaluating risk when making credit-related decisions. Credit cards, auto loans and insurance, and mortgage rates can be affected by credit scores. Knowledge is power, and knowing this three-digit FICO® Score (and the key factors affecting it) can help consumers see how lenders view them.

Free access to FICO® Scores is easy, since they will appear on members’ monthly statements. Or, cardholders can simply log into Online Banking at https://www.velocitycu.com/ (or through our free mobile app), select “Credit Card Services” from the “Services” category of the Home Page menu, and click the “FICO® SCORE” banner on the right side of the screen. Selecting a card number will reveal the score.

For more information, including specific factors that impact FICO® Scores and their relative importance, visit https://www.velocitycu.com/FICO.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Velocity Credit Union:

Velocity Credit Union is one of the largest Austin-area credit unions with branches located in Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park. Chartered in 1947, the institution serves a five county area, with a broad and diverse community membership. The credit union employs more than 200 people, has assets of approximately $849 million and serves more than 84,000 members. To learn more about Velocity Credit Union’s products and services, visit https://www.velocitycu.com/FICO.

