BANNOCKBURN, Ill., and NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vertyx, a provider of intelligent mortgage servicing technology built for enhanced portfolio performance, today announced it has partnered with Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU), through its CUSO holding company GLCU Holdings LLC, to launch Vertyx CUSO LLC, a newly formed credit union service organization (CUSO) dedicated to transforming mortgage servicing with a member-first philosophy and shared, credit union focused technology.



The launch follows a year of significant growth for Vertyx within the credit union ecosystem. The formation of Vertyx CUSO LLC formalizes the company’s commitment to serving as a long-term technology partner for innovative mortgage servicing teams across the credit union industry.

“Mortgage servicing has traditionally been treated as a cost center and a source of friction for both members and operations teams,” said Vertyx Co-Founder Ayo Opeyemi. “Vertyx CUSO was created to change that dynamic by enabling credit unions to retain key member relationships while transforming servicing into a driver of loyalty, efficiency and portfolio growth.”

As a credit union service organization, Vertyx CUSO LLC enables credit unions to share technology and expertise while accessing modern servicing capabilities that would be difficult to build independently. The CUSO structure reinforces Vertyx’s commitment to collaboration, scalability and long-term value creation for the credit union industry.

Vertyx delivers a mortgage servicing platform designed to help financial institutions retain servicing, modernize operations and reduce dependence on legacy systems. The platform provides a single source of truth by centralizing portfolio data, embedding automated compliance into daily workflows and supporting faster, data-driven decision-making, while an API-first architecture allows credit unions to connect with existing vendors without costly proprietary integrations and reduce operational risk.

“Vertyx has been a phenomenal partner for Mortgage Forward, our wholly owned CUSO, in helping us elevate the mortgage servicing experience for our members,” said Michael Abraham, CEO of GLCU Holdings LLC and Chief Strategy Officer at Great Lakes Credit Union. “We are excited to deepen this partnership and continue to innovate on mortgage servicing solutions that provide real value to the credit union movement.”

Learn more about Vertyx CUSO LLC here: https://vertyx.io/company/cuso.

About GLCU

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Northern Illinois, Great Lakes Credit Union is banking for a greater good. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $1.4 billion in assets, GLCU is proud to serve 115,000 members in Chicagoland and surrounding areas, and to give back to its members and communities through education, volunteerism, and partnerships. Learn more about GLCU’s accounts, educational initiatives, and community development programs at www.glcu.org.

About Vertyx

Vertyx delivers intelligent servicing with proven results. Designed to transform loan servicing from a cost center into a profit engine, the Vertyx platform streamlines servicing operations through intelligent workflow automation while converting portfolio data into actionable retention and cross-sell opportunities. With intelligence embedded directly into the servicing lifecycle, Vertyx reduces manual work and delays common in legacy environments, lowering cost-to-serve and operational risk. Vertyx also helps teams move faster with confidence by embedding compliance into everyday workflows—supporting stronger outcomes for homeowners, servicers, and investors across the mortgage lifecycle. Visit https://vertyx.io/ to learn more.

