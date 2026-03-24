NEW YORK, N.Y., March 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vertyx, a provider of intelligent mortgage servicing technology built for enhanced portfolio performance, today announced Homeowner Navigator, a platform providing AI-driven homeowner insights and omnichannel engagement with borrowers. The platform is designed to help mortgage servicers maintain visibility into borrower needs after closing, when opportunities to support retention, recapture and broader relationship growth are often harder to identify.



Image caption: Vertyx, Inc.

Homeowner Navigator provides homeowners a centralized platform for managing all aspects of homeownership, from maintaining their property and monitoring its value to staying on top of important financial decisions. Designed to operate across any interface, the platform delivers guidance through text and voice, online banking portals or any channel the servicer chooses to enable, seamlessly integrating into existing servicing ecosystems without disrupting the homeowner experience.

For servicers, Homeowner Navigator extends borrower engagement beyond origination and routine servicing events by delivering valuable insights from homeowner interactions to improve relationship management, identify refinancing or cross-selling opportunities and inform retention strategies. The platform can integrate data from a variety of systems, including the point-of-sale (POS), product and pricing engine (PPE), loan origination system (LOS) and customer relationship management (CRM). It is also designed to ingest servicing data in both self-serviced and subserviced environments.

“Homeownership doesn’t stop at the closing table. With Homeowner Navigator, we’re giving financial institutions a way to stay meaningfully connected with their customers long after the mortgage is originated,” said Vertyx Co-founder Ayo Opeyemi. “By delivering personalized intelligent insights about home value, equity and maintenance through channels homeowners already use, lenders can provide real value to their borrowers while strengthening long-term relationships and improving portfolio retention.”

About Vertyx

Vertyx delivers intelligent servicing with proven results. Designed to transform loan servicing from a cost center into a profit engine, the Vertyx platform streamlines servicing operations through intelligent workflow automation while converting portfolio data into actionable retention and cross-sell opportunities. With intelligence embedded directly into the servicing lifecycle, Vertyx reduces manual work and delays common in legacy environments, lowering cost-to-serve and operational risk. Vertyx also helps teams move faster with confidence by embedding compliance into everyday workflows—supporting stronger outcomes for homeowners, servicers, and investors across the mortgage lifecycle. Visit https://vertyx.io/ to learn more.

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for Vertyx

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News Source: Vertyx