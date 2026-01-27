NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Vertyx, a provider of intelligent mortgage servicing technology built for enhanced portfolio performance, today announced the release of Borrower Relationship Management, a new capability within its end-to-end mortgage servicing platform designed to help servicers and investors identify retention and recapture opportunities earlier, deliver timely outreach through borrower channels and measure engagement.



Borrower Relationship Management is designed around three stakeholders in the mortgage lifecycle — the borrower, the servicer and the investor — with the goal of helping institutions protect portfolio value while delivering a higher-quality servicing experience. This feature surfaces mortgages within your portfolio that may need attention based on a proprietary blend of leading indicators.

Servicing and retention teams can use those signals to create promotional offers, define eligibility criteria, and run outreach campaigns that place targeted messages across all borrower touchpoints, such as online portals and borrower-facing statements. Offer-level tracking, including digital views and clicks, helps teams evaluate effectiveness and refine outreach.

Homeowners can then see those offers through the borrower portal, where offers are presented based on the borrower’s mortgage, including the ability to surface distinct offers for each loan. The same activity drives reporting that helps servicers and investors understand coverage and engagement to adjust outreach accordingly. That feedback loop supports timely, relevant outreach that fits naturally into the borrower experience.

“Servicing teams need tools that help them stay ahead of borrower needs while keeping the experience helpful and human,” said Ayo Opeyemi, co-founder of Vertyx. “Borrower Relationship Management builds on our platform’s foundation to help servicers engage homeowners in the right moments through the channels they already use.”

For investors, Borrower Relationship Management leverages AI to generate analytics that guide the understanding of each mortgage’s return and risk profile. These insights help investors support more informed decisions when loan performance changes, including delinquency scenarios, and provide the visibility needed to boost returns across their portfolios. Investors can also drill down from portfolio-level insights into a specific loan to review underlying servicing details such as payment history and cash received. The platform also considers relationship value at the borrower level, including cases where a homeowner has multiple loans, to help institutions prioritize high-value relationships and identify responsible opportunities to deepen engagement.

“Servicing data has traditionally been difficult for investors to access in a timely, usable way,” said Moyin Opeyemi, co-founder of Vertyx. “By bringing loan-level value signals and engagement insights together with portfolio visibility, investors and servicers can prioritize attention and respond earlier when performance or payoff risk starts to shift.”

Borrower Relationship Management is delivered as part of Vertyx’s end-to-end mortgage servicing platform, composed of Edge, the core servicing system where servicing teams work; myAxis, the borrower portal; and Lynk, the investor portal. The platform was built to modernize servicing operations with a cloud-based, real-time architecture and to support stronger visibility for all stakeholders across the life of the loan. Vertyx is designed to support borrower communications and self-service through secure interactions and configurable borrower experiences.

To learn how Vertyx is helping organizations optimize their portfolios or to schedule an introductory conversation, visit https://vertyx.io or contact connect@vertyx.io.

About Vertyx

Vertyx delivers intelligent servicing with proven results. Designed to transform loan servicing from a cost center into a profit engine, the Vertyx platform streamlines servicing operations through intelligent workflow automation while converting portfolio data into actionable retention and cross-sell opportunities. With intelligence embedded directly into the servicing lifecycle, Vertyx reduces manual work and delays common in legacy environments, lowering cost-to-serve and operational risk. Vertyx also helps teams move faster with confidence by embedding compliance into everyday workflows—supporting stronger outcomes for homeowners, servicers, and investors across the mortgage lifecycle. Visit https://vertyx.io to learn more.

