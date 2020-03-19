TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dye penetrant (DP) testing, often referred to as a fluorescent penetrant inspections (FPI), is an important method of nondestructive testing of materials that occurs when a fluorescent dye is applied to a non-porous material surface to detect micro-fractures, delamination, seams and other defects with an ultraviolet light. ViewTech Borescopes is debuting the VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) video borescope which facilitates endoscopic dye penetrant testing by detecting internal and external surface defects. These inspections are a critical part of quality control for many different types of manufacturing processes.



The VJ-3 UV Video Borescope is available with an insertion tube diameter of 6.0 millimeters and lengths ranging from 1.0 to 3.0 meters. Featuring full four-way articulation, image and video capture capability, along with a rugged, liquid-proof design, nondestructive testing professionals will save time and improve FPI outcomes with the ultra-portable and easy to use VJ-3 UV video borescope. In addition to the VJ-3 Ultraviolet, ViewTech Borescopes also recently released two other borescope models, the VJ-3 Dual Camera and the VJ-3 Infrared (IR).

The combination of the VJ-3 UV and DP testing is used by a skilled technician to detect even the smallest imperfections. With the potential for high-volume testing at a low-cost, dye penetrant testing is suitable for machined parts and manufactured products for the Aerospace, Energy, Medical, Automotive, Military and Defense industries, as well as numerous other industries.

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

