TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will return as an exhibitor at the annual Inspection Expo & Conference, the premier event dedicated to the welding inspection community. The event brings together leading welding inspectors, engineers, and industry professionals for two days of education, networking, and hands-on technology demonstrations.



ViewTech’s expansive lineup of NDT visual inspection borescopes includes advanced dual– and triple-camera models, designed to help welders and inspectors quickly identify internal weld defects. With multiple camera angles, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes provide comprehensive internal views that are difficult or impossible to achieve with the human eye.

The Inspection Expo & Conference will take place February 3–4 in Austin, Texas, at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, and is hosted by the American Welding Society (AWS) in partnership with the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC). ViewTech will be exhibiting at Booth #505, where Sales Consultant Joel Greene will demonstrate the company’s latest video borescope technology throughout the event.

In addition, ViewTech invites attendees who are considering the purchase or replacement of a remote visual inspection borescope to take advantage of the company’s no-cost, no-obligation demo program. This onsite trial opportunity allows technicians, engineers, owners, and operators to evaluate the VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope firsthand—using their own equipment at their own facility—to ensure the solution meets their inspection needs.

Read more about the Inspection Expo & Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/aws-inspection-expo-conference-2026/

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 & VJ-4 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

