CALGARY, Alberta, June 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes will join energy industry leaders, operators, and maintenance professionals at the Global Energy Show, taking place June 9–11 at the BMO Centre, to showcase advanced remote visual inspection technologies that help organizations maximize equipment reliability, minimize downtime, and improve operational safety.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit its flagship VJ-4 video borescope and advanced remote visual inspection solutions at Booth 646 during Global Energy Show Canada 2026, helping energy operators improve asset reliability, reduce downtime, and enhance maintenance efficiency.

At Booth 646, attendees can explore ViewTech’s latest video borescope solutions engineered for inspecting critical assets across power generation, oil and gas, utilities, renewable energy, and industrial facilities. The company’s inspection systems enable technicians to access and evaluate internal components without dismantling equipment, helping teams make faster maintenance decisions while minimizing operational disruptions.

As the energy and power generation industries continue to focus on asset performance and maintenance efficiency, remote visual inspection has become an increasingly valuable tool for identifying wear, corrosion, foreign object damage, and other issues before they lead to costly failures.

“Reliable inspection data is essential for maintaining the performance and longevity of critical energy infrastructure,” said Chris Courtright, Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. “The Global Energy Show provides an excellent opportunity to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how modern borescope technology can support predictive maintenance and improve overall reliability.”

Visitors to ViewTech’s exhibit will have the opportunity to experience live product demonstrations, review real-world inspection applications, and discuss specific maintenance challenges. The company will also emphasize how borescope inspections can help organizations reduce outage durations and lower maintenance costs.

At the show, ViewTech Borescopes will highlight its flagship VJ-4 video borescope, demonstrating features including responsive articulation, high-resolution imaging, user-friendly controls, and powerful LED lighting designed to enhance inspections in challenging industrial settings. The company will also showcase its Borescope Report Maker—Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN) software, which streamlines the inspection process and delivers clear, professional reports that support faster, data-driven maintenance decisions.

Global Energy Show is recognized as a premier gathering for energy professionals, bringing together decision-makers, technology providers, and innovators from across the global energy value chain. The event serves as a forum for discovering solutions that advance operational excellence and support the industry’s future.

For additional information about ViewTech Borescopes and its remote visual inspection solutions, visit https://www.viewtech.com/.

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility on their own aviation equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

MULTIMEDIA

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Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit its flagship VJ-4 video borescope and advanced remote visual inspection solutions at Booth 646 during Global Energy Show Canada 2026, helping energy operators improve asset reliability, reduce downtime, and enhance maintenance efficiency.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes