TRAVERSE City, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the tenth time ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit at the Automotive Testing Expo, taking place October 25, 26, and 27 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. As many engineers in the automotive and manufacturing industries rely on remote visual inspections to support quality control, ViewTech’s line of borescopes save companies time and money, while avoiding costly teardown or downtime. With nearly 300 exhibitors scheduled to display their products and services, attendees will see first-hand the most up-to-date technology.



Image Caption: ViewTech Borescopes at Automotive Testing Expo<.

ViewTech Borescopes will be represented by Sales Consultant Joel Greene as they exhibit at Automotive Testing Expo booth #16034. Having recently expanded their line of inspection video borescopes, this will be the first time the ViewTech VJ-4 borescope will be available during the annual automotive industry event. With both the VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes offering precise joystick control articulation, along with photo and video documentation capabilities, ViewTech Borescopes has been saving automotive manufacturers and supplier.

With new borescope models available for sale, ViewTech is expecting many attendees to take advantage of their no-cost demo offer, allowing companies to trial an inspection borescope at their own facility for free. Each ViewTech borescopes offers precise 180 or 360-degree articulation with durable insertion tubes, available in diameters of 2.2mm, 2.8mm, 3.9mm, or 6.0mm and lengths reaching 8 meters. Additionally, Dual Camera, Far Focus, and Ultraviolet (UV) borescope models are available

VJ-3 Video Borescope:

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes:

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

