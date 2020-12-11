TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As countless industries have faced an economic crunch during the 2020 global pandemic, ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-obligation demo offer has allowed businesses to experience how a high-quality inspection video borescope can reduce inspection times, while improving inspection processes. Two of ViewTech Borescopes newest clients acquired during November business trialed the VJ-3 video borescope prior to ownership.

When the world’s largest food packaging company needed to replace their weld and pipe quality inspection tools, ViewTech Borescopes was contacted. With their Midwest facility taking part in ViewTech’s no-cost, no-obligation demo offer, the welding and quality assurance team quickly gained confidence in the industrial grade equipment investment. During the demo of a VJ-3 Dual Camera 6.0mm x 1.5-meter, it was determined that a longer insertion tube would be required and a total of five VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescopes with 3-meter insertion tubes were purchased and shipped. ViewTech VJ-3 video borescopes are now completing all weld integrity and foreign object debris (FOD) inspections.

A global fiber, resin, and intermediates company took advantage of ViewTech’s demo opportunity when one of their current inspection scopes required an expensive repair. With a VJ-3 3.9mm x 3.0-meter shipped to a Canadian production facility; they began field testing the video borescope between two different departments. Impressed by the performance of the VJ-3, along with ViewTech Borescopes lowest lifetime ownership and repair costs, the demo video borescope on site was purchased to continue remote visual inspections (RVI) and nondestructive testing (NDT).

VJ-3 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a NDT instrument used for the RVI of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 video borescope consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

