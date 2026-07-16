TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes is proud to announce the launch of the 3D Measurement VJ-4 Video Borescope, expanding its remote visual inspection product line with advanced measurement technology that enables maintenance professionals to capture precise dimensional measurements during inspections without disassembly.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes new 3D Measurement VJ-4 Video Borescope enables maintenance professionals to capture precise, real-time dimensional measurements during remote visual inspections.

Built to improve inspection accuracy and streamline maintenance decisions, the 3D Measurement VJ-4 combines high-definition imaging with intuitive measurement technology, enabling users to evaluate defects without disassembly.

Available in 3.9 mm, 6.0 mm, front-view and side-view configurations, the 3D Measurement VJ-4 is engineered to adapt to a wide variety of inspection applications across aerospace, aviation, power generation, manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, and industrial maintenance environments.

“The addition of 3D measurement technology empowers our customers to make faster, more informed maintenance decisions right at the inspection site,” said Duncan White, Director of Sales and Marketing at ViewTech Borescopes. “By combining reliable dimensional measurements with exceptional image quality, the VJ-4 gives inspectors greater confidence in their assessments, improves documentation, and helps reduce unnecessary downtime.”

The 3D Measurement VJ-4 empowers maintenance teams to accurately characterize corrosion, cracks, erosion, weld defects, foreign object damage (FOD), coating loss, and other critical anomalies while eliminating the guesswork often associated with visual inspections.

Complementing its advanced measurement capabilities, additional proven features include onboard file management, optional Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 5.5-inch OLED touchscreen that supports intuitive navigation and on-screen annotation. Mini joystick controls and full HD camera resolution further support clear, detailed inspections, while the Borescope Report Maker—Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN)—software enables efficient creation of professional inspection reports.

Organizations evaluating a new or replacement remote visual inspection video borescope are encouraged to experience the VJ-4 through ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-obligation demo program. The program allows maintenance professionals, quality teams, and industrial inspection specialists to evaluate the VJ-4 at their own facility, using their own equipment.

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

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Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes new 3D Measurement VJ-4 Video Borescope enables maintenance professionals to capture precise, real-time dimensional measurements during remote visual inspections.

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News Source: ViewTech Borescopes