TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes announced the introduction of the new VJ-4 8.4mm triple camera borescope this week: engineered to provide a near-360-degree field of view. Using three integrated high-resolution cameras – one forward-facing camera and two side-facing cameras – the triple camera borescope delivers a more comprehensive assessment for the most demanding professional and industrial applications.



Image caption: ViewTech Borescopes newest industrial inspection video borescope: VJ-4 Triple Camera.

According to ViewTech Borescopes, the triple-camera design allows technicians to transition between camera views without withdrawing the borescope from the inspection area, which may reduce inspection time and support more complete visual assessment of components and assemblies.

Available in insertion tube lengths of 1.5, 3, 5, and 8 meters, the triple camera borescope features full 360-degree mechanical articulation supporting precise navigation during inspections. Articulation is controlled using a thumb-operated joystick, allowing accurate positioning of the distal tip while maintaining operational control. The system supports both still image and video capture to document vital inspection findings.

The new triple camera platform supports picture-in-picture display. This allows for simultaneous viewing of multiple camera feeds. Users in the industrial and manufacturing sectors can switch the primary and inset live views, rotate between selected camera combinations, or hide auxiliary camera views via the touchscreen interface.

Complementing its advanced imaging capabilities, additional proven features include onboard file management with folder selection, reference measurement functionality, optional Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 5.5-inch OLED touchscreen that supports intuitive navigation and on-screen annotation. Mini joystick controls and full HD camera resolution further support clear, detailed inspections, while VJ-4 compatibility with the ODIN Report Maker Program enables efficient creation of standardized, professional inspection reports.

ViewTech’s video borescope experts work closely with clients who depend on intricate, high-value machinery to ensure they select the ideal inspection solution for their needs. Backed by the largest on-site borescope inventory in North America, ViewTech can provide same-day shipping for customers requiring immediate access to inspection equipment.

ViewTech encourages those looking to purchase or replace their remote visual inspection video borescopes to trial a VJ-4 video borescope through their no-cost, no-obligation demo program. This offer allows aviation technicians, owners, or operators to trial a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility and on their own equipment.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation. For more than 17 years, ViewTech Borescopes has offered high-quality video borescopes that are critical to the success of companies in every conceivable industry to improve their maintenance, inspection and repair procedures.

VJ-3 & VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 1.1mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitries.

