GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of industrial video borescopes, will return as an exhibitor at the Metalcasting Congress, hosted by the American Foundry Society. The event will take place April 14–16 at DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids, bringing together industry professionals, manufacturers, and innovators from across the metalcasting sector.



IMAGE caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes at the AFS Metalcasting Congress, demonstrating high-precision imaging for reliable defect detection.

At this year’s congress, ViewTech will showcase its full lineup of video borescopes at Booth 806, including the VJ-3 and VJ-4, designed to improve inspection efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance safety in demanding industrial environments. These systems are widely used for casting inspection, weld verification, internal surface evaluation, and preventive maintenance.

Metalcasting professionals face constant pressure to increase productivity while maintaining strict quality standards. ViewTech addresses these challenges with technology that enables fast, accurate inspections while minimizing operational disruption and supporting better decision-making on the production floor.

When paired with the VJ-4, ViewTech’s Borescope Report Maker—Operator Driven Inspections (ODIN) software further enhances efficiency by streamlining inspection workflows and generating clear, professional reports. Together, these tools enable faster, more informed maintenance decisions. With intuitive controls, durable construction, and advanced imaging capabilities, ViewTech systems are built to perform in the most challenging industrial conditions.

Read more about 2026 Metalcasting Congress: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/2026-metalcasting-congress/

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

Metalcasting Congress attendees are encouraged to visit the ViewTech Borescopes booth to explore the latest equipment and discuss specific inspection challenges. In addition to live demonstrations, ViewTech offers a No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program, allowing end users to evaluate a video borescope at their own facility on their own equipment before making a purchase decision.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

Founded as RF System Lab in 2008, ViewTech Borescopes is North America’s leading seller of video borescopes. Its first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease of use with industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are advanced nondestructive testing instruments designed for remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and critical components. With probe diameters as small as 0.85 mm, they enable high-quality video capture and photo documentation in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or costly to reach through traditional methods.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

MULTIMEDIA

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0414-s2p-vtech-300dpi.webp

IMAGE caption: ViewTech Borescopes will showcase its VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes at the AFS Metalcasting Congress, demonstrating high-precision imaging for reliable defect detection.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes