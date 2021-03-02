NEW ORLEANS, La., March 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LifeSkills Foundation, a local non-profit dedicated to youth entrepreneurship and workforce training advocacy, is hosting TECHCharge NOLA 2021, a virtual tech career expo and speakers forum on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. via live stream on Facebook, LinkedIn, and BoothCentral.

The event is designed to encourage Louisianians to explore tech career pathways for 21st-century jobs in information technology, computer science, engineering, healthcare, gaming, cybersecurity, applied science, and digital media. The event’s goal is to inspire youth, young adults, and retrainable or transitioning adults to pursue hard and soft skill tech jobs.

Attending guests will hear local tech and STEM professionals, including Christopher Reade, Founder and CEO of LookFar and Carrollton Enterprise Services; Malik Mingo, TV Host, WWL-TV; Sabrina Short, Founder & CEO, NOLAvate Black; Scottie Jackson, Lieutenant Colonel (retired), U.S. Army & Cyber Engineer, Perspecta – NASA Program and Anastasia Aubrey, Sr. Program Manager, DXC Technology discuss and take questions about their pathways to success during the WHAT I CAN BE! Tech Career Showcase.

Also, attendees will enjoy interactive exhibits by NOLA’s top industry, academic, and non-profit organizations, hear panel discussions hosted by DXC Technology and The 15 White Coats, enjoy music by New Orleans’s own DJ Polo, and win prizes. Guests can also help their favorite school or non-profit win a $1,000 cash donation by attending the event.

TECHCharge’s current sponsors include PR Solutions, Delgado Community College, DXC Technology, The Slone Group, LifeSkills Foundation, and Venture Walk Business Partners.

To learn more and to register visit, http://www.tech2talent.com/ or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/techcharge-nola-2021-a-virtual-tech-career-expo-speakers-series-tickets-135504783455 to register via Eventbrite. To exhibit or sponsor, contact Michelle Jackson, LifeSkills’ Executive Director at events@prsolutionsllc.org or call 504-509-7094.

About LifeSkills

LifeSkills Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides mentoring to youth and aspiring youth entrepreneurs. The Foundation connects young leaders to experienced business and academic professionals via virtual and face-to-face platforms designed to ensure delivery of guidance, training, and financial support. The Foundation’s mission is to help youth and youth business leaders build viable ventures and use their business know-how, leadership skills, and self-confidence to invest in their communities, create jobs, and prepare for the future workforce. Learn more: https://www.i-investcompetition.com/lifeskills-foundation

News Source: LifeSkills Foundation