LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring anti-drug activists Lucy and Salomon Dabbah on May 15, 2024.



Image caption: Photo caption: Lucy and Salomon Dabbah have mobilized a movement across Mexico to educate youth on the dangers of drugs.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Mexico is in an existential battle against drugs. With drug cartels preying on children as young as eight and entire neighborhoods falling under cartel control, the very future of Mexican society is threatened.

Recognizing that education will empower children to not fall prey to drug lords, Lucy and Salomon Dabbah started a movement to teach youth across the State of Mexico the truth about the devastating effects of drugs. Today, the program they introduced, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs, is implemented in schools and civic institutions across the state and has educated millions on the dangers of drugs.

ABOUT LUCY AND SALOMON DABBAH

Lucy and Salomon Dabbah both grew up in Mexico City. Over 50 years ago they met, and married shortly after—and since then, they have done everything in life together. The tragic drug overdose death of a friend’s son inspired their commitment to educate Mexican youth on the consequences of drug use. Lucy and Salomon decided it was up to them to help kids stay off drugs by educating them on the true dangers drugs pose. Together they started a chapter of Drug-Free World. Now, thanks to this tireless work, their drug education program is part of the official curriculum in all schools across the State of Mexico.

Today, Lucy and Salomon Dabbah lead Foundation for a Drug-Free World Mexico.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/lucy-and-salomon-dabbah.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0515-s2p-COSVFHDabbah-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Lucy and Salomon Dabbah have mobilized a movement across Mexico to educate youth on the dangers of drugs.

News Source: Church of Scientology International