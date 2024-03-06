CANBERRA, Australian Capital Territory, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Australia’s 26th annual Canberra National Multicultural Festival brought together more than 170 diverse communities to share their customs, history, and heritage through food, art, song and dance. But while Australians today pride themselves on diversity and inclusion, this was not always the case. And ingrained bias and prejudice can die hard. This is why volunteers from the Church of Scientology brought their human rights education initiative to the festival.



Photo caption: Volunteers from the Church of Scientology brought Youth for Human Rights, the human rights campaign they support, to the 26th Canberra National Multicultural Festival.

Despite its diversity today, with nearly 30 percent of Australia’s population born overseas, cultural and ethnic inclusion is a relatively new concept.

From the devastating treatment of the country’s First Nation people beginning with England’s colonization, to the 1901 “White Australia Policy” that continued through World War II, bias and prejudice was ingrained in the culture, and, according to a 2023 Monash University study, these attitudes persist to this day.

This is why educating youth on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is essential. And what better place to share the campaign than at a festival like this that promotes respect for different cultures, beliefs and attitudes. Youth for Human Rights International’s materials help people of all ages understand the 30 rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — rights that apply to all people, all cultures and all geographic zones.

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology reached out to youth with What Are Human Rights? booklets, materials produced by the Church-sponsored human rights educational campaign. Those staffing festival booths were happy to accept sets of these materials for visitors to take home with them.

Educators in countries around the world routinely comment on how Youth for Human Rights materials change attitudes by reaching kids where they live. “Student groups to whom I’ve shown the Youth for Human Rights video, The Story of Human Rights found it inspiring. They perceived it as a catalyst for social change and becoming more involved in their communities,” said one educator. They really take home the message that human rights start with people like them.

The materials “definitely get students’ attention,” said a middle school teacher. “I’ve noticed how much more aware my students are of each other’s feelings and they have begun, some for the first time, to have an awareness of their own rights as human beings.”

“I feel that this program affects me by creating a deeper regard toward human rights,” said a student age 14. “From this point on, I’ll feel more empathetic and respectful of others’ rights and change how others think about what we deserve.”

United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights, are inspired by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who said: “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.” In a world where people are barraged by reports of human rights violations, Scientologists work to uplift the culture by promoting full implementation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights through United for Human Rights, one of the world’s broadest human rights education and public information initiatives.

These materials are available in 17 languages on the website of United for Human Rights, including a free e-course on the background, history and significance of the document and each of its 30 articles.

The Scientology Network includes human rights programs: a documentary on the history of human rights, public service announcements on the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity featuring ardent human rights activists who have used these materials to create positive change in their communities, cities, countries and beyond.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages.

