LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Combining a love of sports with a commitment to help, volunteers from the Dites Non à la Drogue, Oui à la Vie (Say No to Drugs, Yes to Life) Association competed in the 5, 10, and 20 km Xtrail Lavaux races in May. The races are organized and produced by the Jeune Chambre, the local Junior Chamber of Commerce, to provide a way for people to run for a good cause while promoting the region. There are races for all ages and abilities. Runners race through the meandering paths of local terraced vineyards overlooking Lake Geneva. This chapter of Dites Non à la Drogue is an affiliate of Foundation for a Drug-Free World supported by the Church of Scientology Lausanne.



Photo caption: Dites Non à la Drogue volunteers from the Church of Scientology Lausanne promote a healthy, active, drug-free lifestyle at the Xtrail Lavaux races.

Dites Non à la Drogue volunteers are a familiar sight at this and other local races. Wearing their signature teal T-shirts, they set a living example of the benefits of active, drug-free living.

Volunteers are particularly concerned about the country’s growing problem of crack cocaine.

“Since 2022, Switzerland has experienced a flood of concentrated and cheap cocaine,” according to Addiction Switzerland’s deputy director. “Part of this product is sold as crack. People can be seen openly taking drugs in several cantons. Geneva is the hardest hit.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Cocaine booklet describes the drug as “one of the most dangerous drugs known to man,” because “once a person begins taking the drug, it has proven almost impossible to become free of its grip physically and mentally.”

This shows the importance of youth knowing the truth about drugs. With this knowledge, they are far less likely to experiment with these substances.

Scientology Churches and Scientologists support the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, whose materials are provided free of charge to schools, civic groups, governments, law enforcement, and individuals and institutions in the private sector. Their support is inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s research, finding that “the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

To learn more, take the free drug education course on the Foundation for a Drug-Free World website, watch the Drug-Free World public service announcements and The Truth About Drugs—Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network, and episodes of Voices for Humanity to see the program in action. The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information or to get involved, visit the Drug-Free World website, or contact the nearest Church of Scientology.

