LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On a mild Southern California afternoon, with temperatures in the high 60s, eight tons of real snow appearing on Hollywood Boulevard would be a remarkable phenomenon. But that is exactly what happened at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland, to the delight of local children and those visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame with their families from out of town.



Photo Caption: Crowd gathers on Hollywood Boulevard to enjoy the winter fun at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland.

When not cavorting in the snow, children were treated to entertainment, face-painting, a toy giveaway and photos with Santa and his elves.

Winter Wonderland has welcomed generations of children annually since 1983. It was then that author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas Tree to the Hollywood community. And that tradition has continued ever since.

In keeping with its iconic location at 6724 Hollywood Blvd., Winter Wonderland is designed as a Hollywood set with a 60-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s house, and a forest of evergreen trees, providing joy to thousands of children and their families every holiday season.

Angelenos and those visiting from out of town are invited to come and enjoy the fun through December 25, Wednesday through Friday 5–9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2–9 p.m. Admission is free.

